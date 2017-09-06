Professor Ronald Green-Thompson has been talked up as the man who will fix the crippling health crisis in KwaZulu-Natal‚ but a former colleague of the academic and government administrator has raised serious questions about his suitability.

Dr Hanif Laher‚ who worked with the former KZN health department boss for two years‚ has questioned his appointment.

Laher makes reference to a spate of baby deaths at Durban’s Mahatma Gandhi Hospital as a result of klebsiella between 2003 and 2005‚ which took place while Green-Thompson was superintendent-general of the health department.

Additionally‚ in 2011‚ Green-Thompson was among senior KZN government officials and politicians who were charged in the so-called “Amigos”‚ R144-million provincial government racketeering‚ corruption and fraud trial.

The trial was in relation to a R1-million “donation” to the ANC paid by Uruguayan businessman Gaston Savoy to score contracts for the supply of water purification and oxygen plants to the departments of health and local government.