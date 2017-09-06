Questions over KZN health department 'saviour'
Professor Ronald Green-Thompson has been talked up as the man who will fix the crippling health crisis in KwaZulu-Natal‚ but a former colleague of the academic and government administrator has raised serious questions about his suitability.
Dr Hanif Laher‚ who worked with the former KZN health department boss for two years‚ has questioned his appointment.
Laher makes reference to a spate of baby deaths at Durban’s Mahatma Gandhi Hospital as a result of klebsiella between 2003 and 2005‚ which took place while Green-Thompson was superintendent-general of the health department.
Additionally‚ in 2011‚ Green-Thompson was among senior KZN government officials and politicians who were charged in the so-called “Amigos”‚ R144-million provincial government racketeering‚ corruption and fraud trial.
The trial was in relation to a R1-million “donation” to the ANC paid by Uruguayan businessman Gaston Savoy to score contracts for the supply of water purification and oxygen plants to the departments of health and local government.
In a letter to The Times‚ Laher said he was “utterly dismayed” about Green-Thompson’s appointment.
“Talk about putting the ‘cat amongst the pigeons’ or the ‘poacher turned gamekeeper‚’” he said.
“Our sick country is infested by people at all levels of power and those associates who seem to turn up in situations even when supposedly they are past their sell by date to wreak further havoc. Some of us who worked with and under Professor Ronald Green-Thompson have a different perspective of his managerial methods and delivery.”
Green-Thompson‚ who left the department of health in 2005‚ was recently assigned by KZN Premier Willies Mchunu to address the public healthcare crisis in the province.
Mchunu said Green-Thompson‚ who also served as an advisor to the late controversial health minister Manto Tshabalala-Msimang‚ was highly qualified to ensure a sustained provision of quality healthcare.
“We have agreed … that Prof Green-Thompson will focus on ensuring solid health and financial management to improve health outcomes. He will work with senior management and the team from treasury that was assigned to deal with delays associated with the procurement of medical equipment including other medical goods and services required to provide quality patient care in various hospitals‚” said Mchunu.
But Laher was not convinced. He said he was the least qualified to give a true insight into Green-Thompson’s management capabilities. However‚ “his role in trying to turn around a ‘sickly’ service is questionable particularly in the light of his previous involvement that I have highlighted.”
The department has not responded to requests for comment since last week.
