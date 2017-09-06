When Shawu II‚ the spunky orphaned baby elephant needs to feed on his gigantic milk bottle‚ he snuggles up to his makeshift mom - a tattered old blanket that hangs from a tree.

The 120kg soccer-playing baby rules the roost at the Hoedspruit Endangered Species Centre in Limpopo‚ which became his temporary home after he was found wandering near the sanctuary late last year. His minders introduced the blanket‚ which emulates his mother‚ to help Shawu realise its feeding time.

“At every feeding one of the curators would hang the blanket from the tree and Shawu would come and lift his trunk against the fabric and start drinking. We have been using two blankets for Shawu so while one is in the wash the other can be used to help feed him‚” said Lente Roode‚ founder of the centre.

With the elephant - who is believed to have been abandoned by his herd - growing rapidly‚ his minders have started weaning him of his “mom“.