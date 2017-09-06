South African Nakita Zorab is bracing for "the worst of the worst" as Hurricane Irma is set to make landfall.

24-year-old Zorab‚ who hails from Durban‚ works for a company that does daily boat tours in St Martin‚ an island in the Caribbean. But her and her colleagues have holed themselves up in a hotel as wind speeds increased‚ rain started falling and seas got rougher on Tuesday and into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Speaking via Skype‚ Zorab said: "It's been such an insane build-up. We haven't slept. It's like 3am now. It's just a waiting game. The wind is really starting to pick up now."

According to reports on independent.co.uk‚ Hurricane Irma - which is currently passing over the Caribbean and bound for the US - was so strong that it was showing up on equipment designed to measure earthquakes. Irma is the strongest hurricane ever recorded over the Atlantic Ocean‚ and made landfall on northeast Caribbean islands early on Wednesday.