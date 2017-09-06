The Broadcasting‚ Electronic‚ Media & Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) says the SABC should be held liable for the legal fees resulting from the unfair dismissal of seven SABC journalists.

The union has joined Solidarity in the Johannesburg Labour Court in order to force the SABC and two former managers to pay the legal fees resulting from a wrongful dismissal case.

The unions also want former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and the former acting group executive for News and Current Affairs‚ Simon Tebele‚ to be held personally liable for the fees.

Bemawu is representing Busisiwe Ntuli‚ Lukhanyo Calata and Thandeka Gqubule who are among the eight journalists targeted for speaking out against changes to editorial policy.

Among the changes to the policy was a ban on showing visuals of protests leading up to the 2016 local government elections.