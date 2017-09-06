South Africa

Seven injured in Joburg shootout

06 September 2017 - 15:06 By Timeslive
Seven people were injured during a shootout outside a block of flats in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: iStock

Seven people‚ including a woman‚ were injured during a shootout outside a block of flats in Braamfontein.

Paramedics attending to the scene said two of the injured are in a critical condition. The injured have been transferred to various hospitals for further medical attention.

“Paramedics found a woman and six men lying outside the block of flats. Paramedics immediately assessed the patients and found that two were in a critical condition while the five others had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious‚” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Details surrounding the shooting are not yet known. Police are still verifying the details.

