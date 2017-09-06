The Special Investigating Unit‚ which has just started a wide-ranging probe into maladministration at the SABC‚ takes an average of three to four years to complete an investigation‚ Parliament has heard.

Head of the unit Andy Mothibi told Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts on Wednesday "we need to improve on our turnaround times. Some investigations are four or five years old."

But he said‚ increasing turnaround times should not mean that quality suffered.

He said to improve turnaround times‚ proclamations were being made narrower and more specific‚ and in events where investigations took longer than a year‚ interim reports were being issued.