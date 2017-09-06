South Africa

UCT and Wits slide in education rankings

06 September 2017 - 11:45 By Michelle Gumede
Wits University
Wits University
Image: KEARA EDWARDS

The University of Cape Town (UCT) and the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) have dropped in the Times Higher Education 2017 rankings‚ with researchers warning SA universities could disappear from the top 200 if the trend continues.

Editorial director of Times Higher Education Phil Baty said institutions in SA had been heavily affected by issues such as student protests and insufficient funding‚ which affected international perception and the general academic environment.

The Times Higher Education rankings evaluate 1‚000 universities from 77 countries based on teaching‚ research output‚ international outlook‚ reputation and industry income.

Business Day

READ MORE

UCT shutdown 'will be disastrous'

The University of Cape Town (UCT) said disruptions of its academic programme would “disastrous for the university’s financial stability” and ...
News
21 hours ago

Serial rapist's imprisonment fails to stem UCT sex attacks

Despite the imprisonment of University of Cape Town serial rapist Patrick Hlomane‚ sexual assaults at the university have not declined.
News
8 days ago

A visible shift in student politics

With Stellenbosch University’s Student Representative Council election results due to be announced on Tuesday‚ a visible shift in student politics in ...
Politics
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Rescued baby elephant has adopted a blanket as his mom South Africa
  2. SABC shouldn’t be let off the hook for journalists’ legal fees South Africa
  3. 13 Michaelhouse pupils and a teacher had surgery after bus crash South Africa
  4. Security guard behind bars for traffic fines of R42‚000 South Africa
  5. Mourners remember five-year-old boy beaten to death by father South Africa

Latest Videos

[WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE] Cape Town driver attacked in fit of road rage
Recycling trolley does 60km/h in SA
X