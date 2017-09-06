The University of Cape Town (UCT) and the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) have dropped in the Times Higher Education 2017 rankings‚ with researchers warning SA universities could disappear from the top 200 if the trend continues.

Editorial director of Times Higher Education Phil Baty said institutions in SA had been heavily affected by issues such as student protests and insufficient funding‚ which affected international perception and the general academic environment.

The Times Higher Education rankings evaluate 1‚000 universities from 77 countries based on teaching‚ research output‚ international outlook‚ reputation and industry income.

Business Day