A security guard who works on an office park opposite corner Corlett Drive and Scott Street said that he witnessed two men shooting at a car at the intersection in Waverely‚ Johannesburg.

This is the exact location where businessman Kenny Kunene was allegedly shot at on Tuesday night while driving a BMW 125i.

"It was around nine at night. I was on my night shift. I was opening the gate to go check outside and then I saw two men shooting at a car and immediately the car was reversing. I saw a white car in front of the one being shot at‚” said Ellias Khuma‚ the office park security guard.

"I didn't want to go anywhere close because I work inside. I was wearing a reflector so they would have seen me and I would probably have been in danger too. I quickly went back inside and within a few minutes there police on the scene."

Two homeless men‚ Vusi Mtshali and Sthembiso Dlamini‚ told TimesLIVE that they heard gunshots at the corner adjacent the park they live in.

Mtshali said that they were just sitting when they heard "hectic" gunshots.

"I think about 15 bullets were shot. It was too hectic. We didn't go to the scene but as you can see‚ we are close enough to the park fence. It was too much and happened fast‚" said Mtshali.

According to Dlamini the police arrived immediately.

"It didn't take long for the police to arrive. The next thing we saw danger tapes. And they were on the scene for a long while‚ hours I think‚" said Dlamini.

The intersection is on a busy road and when TimesLIVE arrived at the scene it found a small strip of police red tape on the side of the road.

Despite these eyewitness accounts‚ there are discrepancies on as to what really took place.

A bystander who was on the scene slammed the claim that there were 20 or more bullets shot.

“They were all chilled‚ they didn’t seem to be in shock at all‚ they were smiling and happy‚ no one was crying or looked nervous or anything like that. A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) quantum was there.