A British-born wildlife and underwater photographer has offered a reward for her missing companion‚ her teddy bear Bob‚ which went missing in Cape Town.

Tracey Jennings‚ from Malaysia‚ who has been on holiday in South Africa‚ is desperately searching for Bob who went missing on Saturday.

“I know he is just a teddy bear‚ but he was a gift from one of my greatest friends and flatmates at university‚ Robert‚ who subsequently committed suicide. He was supposed to watch over me‚ and I over him. It was the last thing my friend said to me. Travelling with Bob was like Robert still being around‚” Jennings posted on Facebook‚ as she made a desperate bid for social media help.

Jennings‚ 45‚ had last seen Bob in her rented apartment at the V&A Marina complex in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon.

“I realised he was missing at 5pm after I dropped a friend off at the dro- off zone at the airport and returned home. I cannot believe he is missing - he must have dropped out of my bag or was stolen. When I got back from the airport I went back to the apartment‚ and as the sunset I went to get Bob out of my bag to take his picture and he was gone‚” said Jennings.