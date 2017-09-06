Wanted: Bob the teddy bear. Reward: $500. Last seen: Cape Town
A British-born wildlife and underwater photographer has offered a reward for her missing companion‚ her teddy bear Bob‚ which went missing in Cape Town.
Tracey Jennings‚ from Malaysia‚ who has been on holiday in South Africa‚ is desperately searching for Bob who went missing on Saturday.
“I know he is just a teddy bear‚ but he was a gift from one of my greatest friends and flatmates at university‚ Robert‚ who subsequently committed suicide. He was supposed to watch over me‚ and I over him. It was the last thing my friend said to me. Travelling with Bob was like Robert still being around‚” Jennings posted on Facebook‚ as she made a desperate bid for social media help.
Jennings‚ 45‚ had last seen Bob in her rented apartment at the V&A Marina complex in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon.
“I realised he was missing at 5pm after I dropped a friend off at the dro- off zone at the airport and returned home. I cannot believe he is missing - he must have dropped out of my bag or was stolen. When I got back from the airport I went back to the apartment‚ and as the sunset I went to get Bob out of my bag to take his picture and he was gone‚” said Jennings.
She is offering a $500 (about R6,400) reward for Bob’s safe return.
“When I first realised that he was missing‚ I searched the apartment‚ the apartment complex‚ then drove back to the airport‚ searched the drop-off point and spoke to airport police. I hardly slept the first night and cried myself to sleep. I feel like I have let my friend down. I feel so sad and lonely.
"Bob is my best friend and is my only remaining connection to Robert. Because I travel all over the world‚ Bob is my home. If someone asks 'where home is' I normally say wherever Bob is. He has been a constant companion to me for 25 years. I have to be very self reliant in my career and I am often solo so Bob listens to all my problems and shares all my adventures with me‚” said Jennings.
She said they have travelled in a number of countries together‚ including Galapagos‚ Cocos Island‚ Australia‚ Zambia‚ Indonesia‚ Malaysia‚ UK‚ Singapore‚ Philippines‚ Ecuador‚ Namibia‚ Botswana‚ Portugal‚ Spain‚ India‚ Pakistan‚ Canada‚ France‚ New Zealand‚ Norway‚ Finland‚ Sweden‚ Denmark and South Africa.
“When I worked offshore on the oil rigs he came offshore with me and now accompanies me on assignments as a wildlife photographer.
Jennings is due to leave the country on Thursday after spending five weeks holidaying in Botswana and South Africa‚ but if Bob is found after she’s gone she will make a plan‚ either by arranging a safe passage for him with Singapore Airlines or via courier.
“If it came to it‚ then I would fly back for him‚" she said.
Bob has 350 followers on his Instagram page‚ which is how Jennings logs her travel escapades.
