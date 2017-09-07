At least 10 learners have died and 113 have been injured in taxi and bakkie collisions in KwaZulu-Natal this year‚ according to rights group Equal Education (EE).

“Every day learners risk their lives to reach their schools‚” the group said.

In one accident in August‚ 15 learners from the Ngwane High School in Nquthu were injured in a crash.

EE said the provincial education department had found Ngwane High School eligible for scholar transport.

“However‚ the department has refused to provide government-subsidised buses for the school‚ claiming that it does not have money to do so.”

A day after the Nquthu accident‚ one learner was killed and six injured when the bakkie they were travelling in crashed between Eshowe and Mandini.

Earlier this month‚ a collision claimed the lives of four learners who were returning from school. In August 12 learners in Ntuzuma were injured when their taxi crashed.

EE member in Thembeka Mhlangu* had to choose between a daily three-hour walk and a 45-minute taxi ride. Her household now pays R350 per month for a taxi. The 12-seater taxi transports 22 learners at a time‚ has no seat belts and does not meet government safety standards.

“When the State fails to provide scholar transport‚ learners are often forced to use private taxi services that cost impoverished households dearly‚” EE said.

Mhlangu was injured in a crash on August 14 when the taxi she was travelling in overturned.

EE began campaigning in 2014 for government-subsidised transport to schools in Nquthu and for the government to publish‚ implement and fund a National Scholar Transport Policy.

The campaign resulted in three Nquthu schools receiving scholar transport and the National Scholar Transport Policy being published in 2015.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga committed to working with National Treasury to explore a conditional grant to fund scholar transport.

Some of the safety requirements in the National Scholar Transport Policy are:

- Vehicles meet safety requirements. - Authorities ensure learners’ safety and security. - Operators have operating licences and professional driving permits.

“Until free‚ safe scholar transport is provided by government‚ Equalisers (members of Equal Education) and learners will continue to be left at the mercy of unreliable transport that may not meet safety regulations. EE will not stop fighting for the safety of these learners.”

*Not her real name.