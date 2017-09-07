Activist's paper on injustices pregnant schoolgirls face earns her a doctorate
At the start of every school day the principal of a KwaZulu-Natal high school stood at the school gate "inspecting" girls to establish if they were pregnant.
If he detected a hint of a bump‚ they were sent home.
This is one of the stories of discrimination relayed to University of KwaZulu-Natal Law academic Dr Franaaz Khan‚ who obtained her doctorate on Wednesday.
Khan's doctoral research examined the injustices and abuse suffered by pregnant girls by conducting a study at 14 schools in KwaZulu-Natal. The pregnant girls‚ from Grade 8 to matric‚ told Khan that they felt stigmatised and isolated.
The pupils said their teachers told them they would not go far in life because they had fallen pregnant‚ their classmates considered them a bad influence and principals did not want them in their schools. "The study revealed that pregnant learners were being discriminated against on the basis of their pregnancy status. And this left them vulnerable. Their confidence levels dropped‚" Khan said.
While conducting field work in 2015‚ Khan discovered the Pretoria Hospital School which accommodated pregnant schoolgirls.
"The confidence levels in KwaZulu-Natal schools were not impressive whereas the girls in the school in Pretoria believed they had a future. They knew how they wanted to further their studies and they had plans. There were success stories in that school compared to KwaZulu-Natal‚" Khan said.
In her research paper titled Legal and policy implications of learner pregnancies in South Africa - A case study in KwaZulu-Natal‚ Khan recommended the establishment of similar schools to accommodate only pregnant pupils to give them the option to "go to a school where they will be confident and positive".
Last month‚ the Gauteng department of education reportedly announced the closure of the Pretoria Hospital School as the building was "needed for something else".
The department said pregnant girls would have to attend normal schools.
