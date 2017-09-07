At the start of every school day the principal of a KwaZulu-Natal high school stood at the school gate "inspecting" girls to establish if they were pregnant.

If he detected a hint of a bump‚ they were sent home.

This is one of the stories of discrimination relayed to University of KwaZulu-Natal Law academic Dr Franaaz Khan‚ who obtained her doctorate on Wednesday.

Khan's doctoral research examined the injustices and abuse suffered by pregnant girls by conducting a study at 14 schools in KwaZulu-Natal. The pregnant girls‚ from Grade 8 to matric‚ told Khan that they felt stigmatised and isolated.

The pupils said their teachers told them they would not go far in life because they had fallen pregnant‚ their classmates considered them a bad influence and principals did not want them in their schools. "The study revealed that pregnant learners were being discriminated against on the basis of their pregnancy status. And this left them vulnerable. Their confidence levels dropped‚" Khan said.