South Africa

Alleged killer used victim's finger to flee

07 September 2017 - 13:40 By Peter Ramothwala
Image: iStock

A Pretoria man has allegedly confessed to killing his partner, stashing his body in a car boot and cutting off his finger to use it at a biometric exit facility before disappearing.

Freddy Thabo Kekana, 31, who was arrested last week at the ZCC headquarters in Moria and has, according the police, confessed to killing his lover Sam Nkuna, 33, and burying his body in a shallow grave in Erasmia, north of Pretoria.

Kekana is facing murder and kidnapping charges after he allegedly strangled Nkuna, a senior engineer at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Pretoria.

A source close to the investigation said Kekana claimed that he killed Nkuna in self-defence after he tried to rape him on that fateful night.

"He [then] allegedly stashed his body into the boot of a car and cut off his finger and used it to exit the estate," said the source.

Read the full story on SowetanLIVE

 

