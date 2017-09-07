WATCH | Uber taxis petrol-bombed in Sandton
Two Uber taxis were petrol-bombed in Sandton in Johannesburg on Thursday night.
"They were carrying guns and they burnt the car‚" one of the Uber drivers told The Times.
Another said their assailants did not say a word during the attack.
"They came with 15 guys with the petrol bombs. They just opened the door... then they put the petrol-bomb in‚" another driver said.
An eye witness said he saw how the two Uber drivers managed to escape and run away.
.@TimesLIVE fire fighters extinguish two uber taxis petrol bombed outside sandton gautrain station by metered taxi drivers. pic.twitter.com/F5AtS6BJCc— Graeme Hosken (@GraemeHosken) September 7, 2017
.@TimesLIVE 2) uber taxi drivers describe what happened when metered taxi drivers attacked them and petrol bombed their cars pic.twitter.com/YkkSI83PPo— Graeme Hosken (@GraemeHosken) September 7, 2017
.@TimesLIVE 3) uber taxi drivers describe what happened when metered drivers petrol bombed their cars pic.twitter.com/rsEyNRlBvk— Graeme Hosken (@GraemeHosken) September 7, 2017
.@TimesLIVE BREAKING uber driver speaks about his attack at the hands of metered taxi drivers armed with guns who petrol bombed his car pic.twitter.com/B890udqson— Graeme Hosken (@GraemeHosken) September 7, 2017
