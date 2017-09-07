WATCH | Uber taxis petrol-bombed in Sandton

Two Uber taxis were petrol-bombed in Sandton in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

"They were carrying guns and they burnt the car‚" one of the Uber drivers told The Times.

Another said their assailants did not say a word during the attack.

"They came with 15 guys with the petrol bombs. They just opened the door... then they put the petrol-bomb in‚" another driver said.

An eye witness said he saw how the two Uber drivers managed to escape and run away.