Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda on Thursday inspected Durban Transport buses that would ferry maidens to the ceremony at Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s Enyokeni palace in Nongoma‚ northern KZN‚ from Friday. He warned bus drivers and operators that the department would clamp down on any wrongdoing.

Over 45‚000 maidens are expected to travel to the palace‚ many of them from Durban.

Kaunda said that about 3‚000 law enforcement officers will be deployed along the various routes to Nongoma.

“Our officers will stage 17 roadblocks focusing on drinking and driving‚ overloading‚ vehicle roadworthiness‚ speed‚ motor and drivers’ licences‚” said Kaunda.

Law enforcement officers from municipalities‚ the Road Traffic Inspectorate and SAPS have been put on high alert. Law enforcement officers have been instructed to target all vehicles‚ with a special focus on buses travelling towards Nongoma‚ Kaunda said.

“Drivers will be randomly tested for alcohol prior to departure. We also want to appeal to bus operators to provide adequate accommodation for their drivers to ensure that they are well rested on departure‚” said Kaunda.

Meanwhile‚ Kaunda said that government was pushing ahead with legislation that would make seatbelts compulsory in all public transport vehicles.

“The government is enforcing that most of the vehicles that ferry our communities must have seatbelts. Seatbelts save many lives. In many instances we have found that we have lost innocent lives because people were not fastening their seatbelts‚" he said.

Kaunda was speaking not just in the context of the Reed Dance‚ but also after one child died and several pupils and teachers from Michaelhouse were injured when a bus taking them to a soccer match overturned.

"Let us not refer to it as a seatbelt. It is a safety belt. It's for our safety‚" he said.