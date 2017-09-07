The case against student activist and former Wits SRC president‚ Mcebo Dlamini‚ has yet again been postponed after he obtained a new legal representative who wanted to familiarise himself with the matter.

Prosecutor Steven Rubin briefed Magistrate Andre Petersen that the matter be postponed to the October 5 for state closure.

Dlamini has had two previous representatives since his arrest and is now represented by Attorney Nelson Mathibe of Nkome Attorneys.

Dlamini briefly appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Thursday clad in blue jeans‚ a black t-shirt and a charcoal grey coat.

He was accompanied by his mother and a few students from the University of the Witswatersrand.

Following proceedings on Thursday‚ Dlamini said that he was frustrated by the constant postponements which were caused by the state's inability to gather evidence.

"The postponements have been happening for some time now and it has become a trend that we come here and it gets postponed. As much as the state wanted us to believe that we are always at fault in terms of the postponements‚" said Dlamini outside court 10.

"If you listened to the prosecutor today‚ it shows that the state itself was never ready. With my little legal knowledge‚ camera evidence is not admissible in court mostly when it is not been taken by the prosecutors or the police themselves‚" added Dlamini‚ who was supposed to write a Law of Contract test this morning.

Dlamini was arrested in October 2016‚ and was released on R2‚000 bail in November by the Palm Ridge High Court.

He is facing charges of violating a court order‚ public violence‚ assault‚ theft and damage to property related to the 2016 Fees Must Fall protests at Wits University.