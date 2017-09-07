Demerits for drivers soon law
Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi welcomed the passing of a bill yesterday ensuring that a demerit points system for drivers would be implemented.
The National Assembly passed the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Amendment Bill on Tuesday.
The demerit system docks points from the licences of drivers who contravene traffic rules. This will result in the cancellation of driving licences for repeat offenders.
The bill will become law once it has been signed by President Jacob Zuma.
Addressing parliament on Tuesday, Maswanganyi said the system would provide for an easy and objective mechanism to identify traffic infringers so that penalties could be imposed.
"Those who continue to break the laws will find themselves losing their driving licences through suspensions and cancellations," he said.
Maswanganyi said the Aarto Bill was a direct result of South Africa's intractable road safety challenges.
"South Africa has been experiencing a tremendous loss of lives, especially of young people, as well as the continued disregard of road traffic laws."
The minister said that the amendment bill also made dealing with infringements "very easy and quick".
The process will be done through the appeals tribunal, which will eliminate the backlog and burden of dealing with infringements through the courts.
- Additional reporting by Nashira Davids
