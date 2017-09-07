Demerits for drivers soon law

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi welcomed the passing of a bill yesterday ensuring that a demerit points system for drivers would be implemented.

The National Assembly passed the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Amendment Bill on Tuesday.

The demerit system docks points from the licences of drivers who contravene traffic rules. This will result in the cancellation of driving licences for repeat offenders.

The bill will become law once it has been signed by President Jacob Zuma.

Addressing parliament on Tuesday, Maswanganyi said the system would provide for an easy and objective mechanism to identify traffic infringers so that penalties could be imposed.