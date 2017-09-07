Top SAPS officials will not develop a special policy to address gangs in the Western Cape.

On Thursday Deputy Minister of Police‚ Bongani Mkongi‚ said a national strategy had to be developed to fight the scourge which had seen gangsters line the pockets of ''weak officers'' throughout the country.

He emphasised that the Western Cape is "not an island‚ it is a province''. But this does not mean they do not take the threat seriously in Western Cape.

Mkongi‚ along with the provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Elvis Jula‚ addressed media ahead of his community engagement on the Cape Flats on Friday.