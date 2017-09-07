An alleged cash-in-transit robber found himself in handcuffs on Wednesday after he was arrested on the fringes of a memorial service for infamous Umlazi hijacker Sandile “Chillies” Bhengu.

The man‚ linked to a host of robberies‚ was nabbed after firing his gun into the air in tribute to his fallen cohort.

Bhengu was gunned down by police in the township last week after officers on patrol noticed a suspicious vehicle. He is alleged to have opened fire on officers‚ who returned a salvo.

In the wake of his death‚ police have dispatched reinforcements to the township amid fears of revenge attacks on officers.

Police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the 43-year-old man was arrested outside the community hall where the memorial for Bhengu was under way.

“He is linked to a number of cash-in-transit robberies and other robberies committed in the province. He was charged for unlawful discharge of a firearm as well as possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition‚” she said.

“These operations will continue until the funeral this weekend. We once again appeal to ordinary citizens to refrain from getting caught up in the hero worship of criminals and supporting disorderly conduct that is unleashed in our neighbourhoods as this puts the lives of adults and children at risk‚” Mbhele added.