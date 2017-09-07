South Africa

Life imprisonment for throat-slitting trio

07 September 2017 - 18:29 By Sipho Mabena
The trio were sentenced to a further 15 years each for robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ plus three years each for possession of unlicensed firearms‚ as well as seven years each for kidnapping.
Image: iStock

Three youths who slit the throats of their two hijack victims with a broken bottle have each been sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of Sifiso Vilakazi and Kgomotso Pila in December 2015.

In addition‚ the Moretele Magistrate’s Court on Thursday sentenced the trio - Johannes Makhomisani‚ 26‚ Johannes Ndala‚ 30‚ and Tankiso Metsi‚30 - to a further 15 years each for robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ plus three years each for possession of unlicensed firearms‚ as well as seven years each for kidnapping.

All the sentences will run concurrently.

The trio hijacked Vilakazi and Pila in Tembisa‚ in Hammanskraal on December 6 2015.

They took their victims to a cemetery in Stinkwater where they slit their throats with a broken beer bottle and sold the car for R3‚000.

Police spokesperson Constable Herman Moremi said the station commander of Temba SAPS‚ Brigadier Page Dibetle‚ applauded the hard working detectives who traced the suspects in Tembisa last year.

- TimesLIVE

