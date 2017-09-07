Data released by the police reveal that negligence has resulted in police losing about 7‚829 firearms between 2009 and 2014‚ with some of these weapons used in violent and serious crimes.

Police minister Fikile Mbalula released this information to Afrikaner interest group AfriForum as ordered by the Pretoria high court.

In May the court ordered the minister to hand over to AfriForum‚ within 60 days‚ statistics on firearms lost by‚ or stolen from the police since 2009.

Ian Cameron‚ AfriForum head of community safety‚ on Thursday told journalists in Pretoria that although they had not received all the information they requested‚ they were disturbed by the figures.

With a whopping 835 guns stolen‚ KwaZulu-Natal tops the list of stolen guns‚ followed by Gauteng with 741. Other provinces with a high number of guns stolen from the police are the Eastern Cape at 635 and Mpumalanga at 289.