Questions over Kenny Kunene's escape from 'attempted hit'

A security guard at the scene of an alleged gun attack on businessman Kenny Kunene on Tuesday night says he witnessed two men shooting at a car.

Kunene claims he was shot at in his BMW125i but his account of the incident has been questioned on social media.

"It was around nine at night. I was on my night shift. I was opening the gate to go check outside and then I saw two men shooting at a car," said Ellias Khuma, an office park security guard.

"I quickly went back inside and in a few minutes there were police on the scene."

Two homeless men, Vusi Mtshali and Sthembiso Dlamini, told The Times they heard gunshots.

"I think about 15 bullets were shot. It was too hectic. We didn't go to the scene but we were close enough to the park fence. It happened fast," said Mtshali.

Dlamini said: "It didn't take long for the police to arrive. They were on the scene for a long while - hours I think."