SARS detector dogs find R632‚000 worth of cocaine at OR Tambo

SARS Customs and the Detector Dog Unit intercepted 2.2kg of cocaine bullets estimated at R632‚000 - which were apparently concealed in socks - in a plane from Brazil at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.

“The first parcel contained 44 bullets valued at R345‚240. A further search uncovered a second parcel containing 35 bullets estimated at R287‚700. Tests confirmed the white powdery substance to be cocaine‚” SARS said.

It said the interception was a result of the collaborative efforts by SARS Customs‚ SA Police Service and other law enforcement agencies to fight drug smuggling and other crimes at the airport.

- TimesLIVE