Police Minister Fikile Mbalula on Thursday called on residents of Umlazi to “stop idolising crime” following reports that the Durban township was on edge following the fatal shooting of a local renowned gangster‚ Sandile “Chillies” Bhengu.

It is alleged that Bhengu was shot dead after he exchanged fire with the police who gave chase to what they said what as a suspicious vehicle.

“I want to discourage the community members from idolising criminals. South Africa is full of real role models who contribute positively to building our communities‚” said Mbalula.

He claimed to have heard that threats had been made to commit more crime‚ such as carjackings‚ the theft of motor vehicles and the killing of police officials to avenge Bhengu's killing‚ suggesting the plotters would not have the last laugh should they try anything against the law.

“Criminals will never rule our communities. We remain a constitutional democracy and those who dare to challenge the authority of the state by challenging the police‚ must know that the police will do everything in their power to maintain law and order within the parameters of the law‚” said Mbalula.

A memorial service was held for Bhengu on Wednesday.

The service happened under the watch of police officers who arrested a 43-year-old man after he allegedly fired a shot in the air during the service.

The suspect was alleged to have since been linked to numerous cash-in-transit robberies and other robberies . “This must serve as a warning to those who want to dare the mighty of the state‚” Mbalula said.

He called on residents to have no tolerance of people who fired shots or engaged in the popular act of spinning vehicles in the road‚ adding that this could lead in the harm of innocent people.

On social media‚ there were mixed views following Bhengu’s demise.