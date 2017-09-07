Johannesburg metro police have arrested two suspects found with explosives often used in cash heists and ATM bombings‚ officials said on Thursday.

"Yesterday [Wednesday] ‚ 6 September‚ the City’s Police Department (JMPD) K9 Unit apprehended two suspects at Robertsham‚ south of Johannesburg in a joint operation with the Crime Intelligence (CIU)‚" councillor Michael Sun said in a statement.

"The CIU received information about a vehicle carrying explosives and asked JMPD K9 to intercept the vehicle."

A man and a woman were found with mortar bombs‚ usually used in ATM bombings‚ in the back of a Gauteng government vehicle.

The statement said it was unclear whether the suspects are government employees. "It is reported that the mortar bombs could be sold for up to R450,000 if they were to fall into the wrong hands. Both suspects are detained at the Booysens Police Station to face serious criminal charges‚" said Sun‚ member of the mayoral committee for public safety.