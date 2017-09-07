South Africa

Two visually impaired graduates achieve PhD status at Cape university

07 September 2017 - 13:33 By Dan Meyer
Matthys Odendal completed his doctorate in linguistics at the University of Stellenbosch despite suffering from a severe visual impairment.
Image: David Harrison

Two visually impaired University of the Western (UWC) Cape PhD graduates have opened up about their endeavours to achieve inclusivity in higher education for people with disabilities.

This year Matthys Odendal‚ 46‚ and Larry van Vuuren‚ 38‚ have completed their doctorates in linguistics and biotechnology respectively.

And both have overcome enormous challenges in this process.

“I have myopia‚ it’s quite high [in severity]. The glasses I have on look like Coke bottles‚” said Odendal.

“I was in a hostel‚ far away from my parents‚” he said of his mainstream high school in Worcester‚ following his early schooling in the Karoo at a specialised institution for people with visual impairment.

His thesis‚ Beyond the glass ceiling: Towards a multi-sensory definition of functional literacy‚ uses his unique lived experience to investigate the manner in which society considers the needs and abilities of the visually impaired.

“In the confines of a special school‚ everything is easy‚ arranged for people who can’t see and everything is tailored. Visually impaired people have a very specific way of living. It’s like a subculture.”

Odendal believes it will take time for employers to actively recruit visually impaired individuals but advised that the blind have a lot to offer if given the opportunity.

“You will find that there are some things that some people with disabilities don’t have‚ but others that they bring to the workplace. [They have] empathy with other people and drive. I think that an employer would be very satisfied employing such a person – they just need to walk the walk‚” said Odendal who works as a media spokesperson for the Western Cape Legislature.

Odendal now hopes to give back to the visually impaired community.

“I hope there’s a role somewhere for me to use this knowledge to advocate more for the rights of the visually disabled to make sure that more people get employment recognition and chances.”

Van Vuuren‚ who now lives in Port Elizabeth‚ said that the challenges of the visually impaired should not restrict them from achieving their dreams.

He was advised to drop studying towards a degree in biotechnology ''because it was very technical'' and faculty heads did not think he would manage with the workload.

“I really wasn’t happy. I read an article about another scientist who is completely blind and a professor said that if he could do it‚ then why shouldn’t I?” he said.

He decided to return but his success came as a result of hard work and the support he received from UWC.

“I know that I can do it‚ that I’m capable.”

He now plans to continue his research into biotechnology and development.

“I’m extremely proud and excited‚” he says.

