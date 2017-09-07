Two visually impaired University of the Western (UWC) Cape PhD graduates have opened up about their endeavours to achieve inclusivity in higher education for people with disabilities.

This year Matthys Odendal‚ 46‚ and Larry van Vuuren‚ 38‚ have completed their doctorates in linguistics and biotechnology respectively.

And both have overcome enormous challenges in this process.

“I have myopia‚ it’s quite high [in severity]. The glasses I have on look like Coke bottles‚” said Odendal.

“I was in a hostel‚ far away from my parents‚” he said of his mainstream high school in Worcester‚ following his early schooling in the Karoo at a specialised institution for people with visual impairment.