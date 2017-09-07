WATCH | 'The dog will die': Gun-toting ANC bodyguards threaten

Two men‚ threatening to kill a "dog" - with one of them brandishing an AK-47 - have been confirmed as the bodyguards of one of the ANC's senior leaders in KwaZulu-Natal.

The party confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the two men are part of eThekwini regional secretary Bheki Ntuli's personal protection detail.

A video of the two men seated in the front of a car shows each of them brandishing and cocking pistols‚ while the man in the driver's seat pulls out and cocks an AK-47 assault rifle.

The source of the video is not known‚ but has been circulated widely on social networking sites and was broadcast by eNCA.