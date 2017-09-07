Spot ran away on Monday when a gang of armed robbers stormed the Sinclair's home in Umhlanga‚ north of Durban. When Sinclair told her daughter‚ Chloe‚ that her best friend was missing‚ the five-year-old sobbed.

"She was even angry at me. She wanted to know how we let him get out of the yard‚" Sinclair said.

CCTV footage shows that Spot ran out of the gate minutes after the armed robbers‚ clad in balaclavas‚ entered the property. The Sinclairs feared that the Yorkie had jumped into the robbers' car‚ which was recovered in KwaMashu.

"I knew that if we are traumatised by this incident‚ he would be too. He is a part of our family and we wanted him back home with us‚" Sinclair said.

They then took to social media with a plea for help to find Spot and even offered a reward.