Yorkie that went missing in armed robbery is safe at home
Spot‚ the miniature Yorkie that ran away from home during an armed robbery‚ was found hiding in a bush at the bottom of a neighbour's garden on Wednesday - but he was not the bright-eyed and bushy-tailed dog his owners had expected to find.
"He was shaking in fear. He didn’t even want to come to me. He is just not himself‚" Lorna Sinclair said.
Spot ran away on Monday when a gang of armed robbers stormed the Sinclair's home in Umhlanga‚ north of Durban. When Sinclair told her daughter‚ Chloe‚ that her best friend was missing‚ the five-year-old sobbed.
"She was even angry at me. She wanted to know how we let him get out of the yard‚" Sinclair said.
CCTV footage shows that Spot ran out of the gate minutes after the armed robbers‚ clad in balaclavas‚ entered the property. The Sinclairs feared that the Yorkie had jumped into the robbers' car‚ which was recovered in KwaMashu.
"I knew that if we are traumatised by this incident‚ he would be too. He is a part of our family and we wanted him back home with us‚" Sinclair said.
They then took to social media with a plea for help to find Spot and even offered a reward.
Hundreds of Facebook users had shared their post and began looking for Spot. Their security company handed out pamphlets in neighbouring informal settlements and posters were put up at the local shops.
On Wednesday‚ while driving around looking for the animals‚ Sinclair received a phone call.
"Spot had run into a house at the top of the road. He was hiding in a bush at the bottom of their garden. Spot must have plucked up enough courage to come out of his hiding spot and they saw him."
The home owner had been away and had no idea that there was dog missing.
"They gave him milk‚ but Spot was scared and went back into his hiding place. Her son then went to the shops to buy him some food‚ in the hopes to lure him out‚ as they wanted to take him to the SPCA. On his way to get food he saw one of our posters and he phoned us‚" Sinclair said.
But the reunion did not go the way Sinclair had expected.
"Chloe was so excited to have Spot back. But Spot is in shock. He is afraid. During the search several dog trainers informed me that Spot would not be the same when he was found because he is traumatised. I didn’t believe them at the time. But now I do‚" Sinclair said.
She has made an appointment with a veterinarian.
"We just want him to be okay. We know what it is like to be so afraid‚" Sinclair said.
