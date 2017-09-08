Bell Pottinger 'damaged UK's reputation in South Africa'

The controversial British PR firm Bell Pottinger had damaged the UK's reputation in South Africa, the House of Lords heard on Thursday.

Speaking after Lord Peter Hain had asked if the British government had any contracts with Bell Pottinger, British High Commissioner Nigel Casey said: "I want to put it on record that at no stage was Her Majesty's government in any way involved in their work in South Africa."

The DA had complained to the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) that Bell Pottinger's campaign was trying to "divide and conquer" the South African public to keep President Jacob Zuma and the ANC in power. The PRCA expelled the firm.

Bell Pottinger said on Wednesday it had hired accountancy firm BDO to advise it on a possible sale after its work in South Africa.