Bell Pottinger's Asian unit to form a new company

Bell Pottinger‚ the United Kingdom public relations (PR) firm slammed for its controversial handling of the Gupta family account‚ has broken off its Asia unit to form a new company.

Meanwhile‚ the Democratic Alliance is still waiting for Britain’s Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) to respond to the complaint it laid in July against the PR company.

The Financial Times reported on Friday that Bell Pottinger’s Asia unit will separate from the parent company to form Klareco Communications.