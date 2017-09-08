The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health is expected to scrap one of the controversial Addington Hospital radiotherapy machines at the heart of an oncology crisis in the province.

This was revealed by Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo‚ who was briefing members of parliament's select committee on social services on Thursday. The R150-million Varian radiotherapy machines‚ named Nkandla and Nguni‚ have been out of commission for nearly four years as a contractual dispute between the department and the supplier raged.

Earlier this year the South African Human Rights Commission found that the Department of Health had failed its cancer patients‚ posed a serious threat to their lives and was denying them their right to life and human dignity‚ among other findings.

The investigation by the SAHRC followed a compliant lodged by the DA’s Dr Imran Keeka‚ a member of the provincial legislature‚ in February last year.