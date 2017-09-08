South Africa

Excuse me‚ sir‚ can you explain why you have these goats?

08 September 2017 - 12:04 By Suthentira Govender
Angora goats. File photo
Nine goats - believed to be victims of stock theft - are being held in a KwaZulu-Natal Midlands pound.

The provincial stock theft unit confiscated 13 goats and arrested two men in the Wartburg area on Wednesday.

“Four goats were positively identified by the owner and were handed back to him. The other nine goats were taken to Howick pound for safekeeping‚” said police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.

The two suspects‚ aged 30 and 40‚ were expected to appear in the New Hanover Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Police were conducting crime prevention duties in the area in an effort to tackle an increase in stock theft.

“While our members were conducting stop and search duties‚ they received information about stolen goats at Swayimane area‚ Wartburg.”

The Pietermaritzburg Stock Theft Unit was called in for assistance.

“Thirteen goats were seen at a homestead in the area and the members saw the first suspect who was looking after these goats‚” said Mbhele.

“He was arrested and further investigation led to the arrest of the second suspect. The arrested suspects‚ aged 30 and 40‚ could not give a satisfactory explanation about these goats and both were charged for possession of suspected stolen property.”

