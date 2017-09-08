Zimbabweans whose seven-year special dispensation visas will run out in December‚ have been given a reprieve.

Many had feared they would have to return to Zimbabwe‚ leaving their jobs and homes behind.

On Friday‚ the South Africa government announced that Zimbabweans on special dispensation visas‚ which were issued in 2010 and expire in December‚ can apply for new visas called Zimbabwe Exemption Permits.

The special dispensation visa was introduced in 2010 allowed Zimbabweans working in South Africa to gain legal status here. Almost 200 000 people were granted three-year visas‚ which were extended for a further four years until the end of 2017.

Minister of Home Affairs Hlengiwe Mkhize announced today the new visa will cost R1 090 and last four years. The Zimbabweans need a valid passport and must prove they are studying‚ working or running a business.