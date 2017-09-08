Sindiso Magaqa's family are still waiting for the result of his autopsy to determine exactly why he died on Monday.

"We haven't got the results yet. We are still waiting‚" said Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi on Friday morning.

Magaqa's uncle‚ Vuma Magaqa‚ said the family was also waiting for the results. He said Magaqa's mom had collapsed after hearing about her son's death on Monday. She was discharged from hospital on Wednesday‚ but hadn't recovered sufficiently for the funeral to take place as planned this weekend.

Magaqa was shot on July 13 in an ambush in the Ibisi village outside Umzimkhulu‚ a violence-riddled town in southern KwaZulu-Natal.