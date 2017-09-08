South Africa

Measles outbreak in KZN

08 September 2017 - 11:05 By Katharine Child
On Monday‚ 23 cases of measles had been confirmed. Measles is one of the most infectious viruses on earth and can be fatal or lead to deafness.
Image: Gallo Images/iStock

There is an outbreak of measles cases in Durban and the Pietermaritzburg region‚ according to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases.

The majority of cases come from communities that refuse vaccination for religious reasons‚ according to experts.

Some people are concerned that measles vaccines contain gelatin made from pigs.

This is the third outbreak of measles in the country this year‚ after the first in Stellenbosch and second in Johannesburg.

The health department is planning vaccination campaigns in the affected areas to try and stop the spread of the deadly disease.

