New demerit system will 'milk motorists'

Justice Project SA chairman Howard Dembovsky has vowed to challenge the controversial Aarto Amendment Bill in court once it has been signed into law.

The bill introduces a demerit system for road traffic offenders.

"Something is terribly wrong here. This not only violates the constitution but the principles of the justice system," Dembovsky told The Times.

The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Amendment Bill was passed in parliament this week, with only the endorsement of the National Council of Provinces and President Jacob Zuma's signature required for it to become law.

"The NCOP will open another consultative process for all stakeholders to [canvass] their opinions and make contributions to the Aarto Amendment Bill," said Road Traffic Infringement Agency spokesman Monde Mkalipi.