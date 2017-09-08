'Reed dancers will be kept safe'

KwaZulu-Natal transport bosses have vowed they will "leave nothing to chance" to ensure young women and guests attending this weekend's reed dance are safe.

Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda inspected the Durban Transport buses that will ferry young women to the ceremony at Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini's Enyokeni palace in Nongoma, in the north, from Friday.

He warned bus drivers and operators that the department would clamp down on any wrongdoing. More than 45000 young women are expected to travel to the palace, many from Durban.

Kaunda said about 3000 law-enforcement officers would be deployed along the routes to Nongoma.

"Our officers will stage 17 roadblocks focusing on drinking and driving, overloading, vehicle roadworthiness, speed, motor and driver's licences," he said.

Law-enforcement officers from municipalities, the Road Traffic Inspectorate and SAPS have been put on high alert.

"Drivers will be randomly tested for alcohol prior to departure," said Kaunda.