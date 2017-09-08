Transnet CEO met Gupta ally in Dubai

Chawla then forwarded the e-mail to long-time Gupta family associate Essa, who until recently was the 60% majority owner of Trillian Capital Partners, a financial consulting firm that netted millions in contracts with state-owned entities Transnet and Eskom.

Trillian was formed when CEO Eric Wood broke away from his partners at Regiments Capital, a company that already had established business links with state-owned companies.

Wood last month bought Essa's shares in Trillian.

But when confronted with the allegations that the Guptas or their associates had picked up his tab, Gama insisted he had paid his own way.

Gama also provided an invoice, which he claimed to be from the Oberoi and which is stamped "Paid". The invoice does not show the hotel's name or say who settled the bill and was printed in June 2017, a year-and-a-half after he stayed at the hotel and around the same time he was approached for comment by The Times for the first time.

The leaked e-mails reveal, however, that a month after Gama's stay, in February 2016, the Oberoi e-mailed Chawla a statement for Sahara Computer's outstanding account.