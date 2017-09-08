South Africa

Transnet CEO met Gupta ally in Dubai

Gama denies his UAE stay had anything to do with getting top job

08 September 2017 - 06:05 By Kyle Cowan
MERIT Siyabonga Gama, Group CEO of state-owned transport logistics company Transnet Picture: Robert Tshabalala
MERIT Siyabonga Gama, Group CEO of state-owned transport logistics company Transnet Picture: Robert Tshabalala

Two months before being permanently appointed as Transnet Group CEO, Siyabonga Gama enjoyed a two-night stay at the five-star Oberoi hotel in Dubai, apparently courtesy of the Gupta family.

Gama has confirmed meeting key Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa during the stay but denies the Guptas paid for him.

The leaked Gupta e-mails have revealed a booking confirmation e-mailed to Gupta-owned Sahara Systems chief executive Ashu Chawla under Gama's name.


All the reports in one place
Browse the full collection of our journalists' investigative reports into the leaked Gupta emails

Chawla then forwarded the e-mail to long-time Gupta family associate Essa, who until recently was the 60% majority owner of Trillian Capital Partners, a financial consulting firm that netted millions in contracts with state-owned entities Transnet and Eskom.

Trillian was formed when CEO Eric Wood broke away from his partners at Regiments Capital, a company that already had established business links with state-owned companies.

Wood last month bought Essa's shares in Trillian.

But when confronted with the allegations that the Guptas or their associates had picked up his tab, Gama insisted he had paid his own way.

Gama also provided an invoice, which he claimed to be from the Oberoi and which is stamped "Paid". The invoice does not show the hotel's name or say who settled the bill and was printed in June 2017, a year-and-a-half after he stayed at the hotel and around the same time he was approached for comment by The Times for the first time.

The leaked e-mails reveal, however, that a month after Gama's stay, in February 2016, the Oberoi e-mailed Chawla a statement for Sahara Computer's outstanding account.

#GuptaEmails: The mystery of the great Dubai gathering

What would a president's son, three businessmen with billions in the bank and an eye on state resources, two premier's sons and a host of other ...
Politics
18 days ago

On the account, Gama's bill is listed as unpaid. The account included Denel board chairman Dan Mantsha's bill and that of then head of Eskom Generation Matshela Koko. The amount is the same as on the invoice Gama provided.

"I can confirm that Salim Essa of Trillian was a contractor of Transnet," Gama said.

"When I was in Davos, I received a request for a meeting from Essa. Since I travelled on Emirates Airlines, he suggested he meet me in Dubai during the stop-over since he was in Dubai at the time," Gama continued.

"I agreed and he suggested that he will reserve a hotel room, which I paid for," he said, adding that the Trillian and Regiments contracts were later cancelled by Transnet.

Gama explained that Essa "raised the issue of his involvement in Trillian, which was being formed as an offshoot of Regiments".

"[Essa said] the expertise would remain the same as core resources would migrate from Regiments and that the quality of work for Transnet would be unaffected," Gama said.

WATCH | Duduzane Zuma in exclusive BBC interview: 'I like the Guptas'

Son of President Jacob Zuma denies any claims of corruption in an interview with the BBC's Africa correspondent
Politics
7 days ago

Gama was booked to stay in a de luxe suite for two days between January 22 and 24 2016.

Gama was permanently appointed as GCEO in April 2016 after acting in the position from April 2015.

Flight bookings found in the leaked e-mails show that Ajay Gupta was in Dubai for half a day at the same time.

Gama denied having ever met Ajay, saying he only met Essa in Dubai and later confirmed he had met Essa on previous occasions at Transnet offices. "It is a fact that I [was] not appointed as Group CEO for Transnet because of any Gupta association. I am in my current position on merit alone after serving in an acting GCEO position for over a year.

"Prior to that I had come through the ranks of Transnet divisions that I managed and turned around to profitability," Gama added.

It is a fact that I [was] not appointed as Group CEO for Transnet because of any Gupta association. I am in my current position on merit alone.
Transnet Group CEO, Siyabonga Gama

Transnet contracts with Regiments and Trillian were cancelled in November 2016, Gama said.

"This was after the contracts became the subject of a legal dispute between Trillian and Regiments. Our decision was based on the need to safeguard Transnet from possible reputational harm as its name was cited in their private proceedings. When I was appointed, Regiments were already a service provider to Transnet," Gama said.

In April this year, Gama slammed those linking Transnet with dodgy deals with the Gupta family, saying allegations against the family were nothing more than "alternative facts".

"I am not aware that as we sit here today there is any member of the Gupta family who has been criminally convicted and therefore requires to be blacklisted and must not do any business with anyone," Gama told the Financial Mail at the Africa CEO conference in Geneva.

Lynne Brown 'saved Eskom's Matshela Koko after plea from Guptas'

Minister said to have blocked board action against acting CEO
News
5 days ago

Gama has worked at Transnet since 1994 and was CEO of Transnet Freight Rail, the group's largest division, from 2005 to 2015, when he was appointed as acting Group CEO.

Transnet has come under intense scrutiny over a number of multimillion-rand deals with companies believed to be linked to the Gupta family.

Information from the leaked Gupta e-mails revealed a contract between Hong Kong-based company Tequesta, 100%-owned by Essa, and locomotive manufacturer China South Rail (CSR), which resulted in Tequesta netting around R5.3-billion in "consultancy fees" since 2014.

CSR, one of four companies, was awarded the lion's share of Transnet's R50-billion locomotive procurement project in 2014.

Gama in July this year announced that Transnet had appointed Werksmans attorneys to conduct an investigation into these claims, which include whether or not Transnet was overcharged and if it followed its own procurment processes.

Advocate Geoff Budlender was also tasked to investigate Trillian by its then board chairman, Tokyo Sexwale.

His report, released at the end of June 2017, said Transnet paid around R105-million to Trillian between April and June 2016 - some of which appeared to be work Regiments had actually done.

READ MORE

Bell Pottinger 'damaged UK's reputation in South Africa'

The controversial British PR firm Bell Pottinger had damaged the UK's reputation in South Africa, the House of Lords heard on Thursday.
News
1 hour ago

ANC stalwarts and veterans believe Pandora's Box has been opened

The ANC group of stalwarts and veterans believe South Africa’s Pandora’s Box has been opened.
Politics
20 hours ago

The Guptas, Bell Pottinger and the fake news propaganda machine

INVESTIGATION: UK PR firm Bell Pottinger’s role in the construction of the Gupta family’s propaganda empire was part of a multinational fake news ...
News
4 days ago

How the Gupta campaign weaponised social media

The Gupta campaign used social media as a weapon to target key opponents and replicated methods used elsewhere in the world
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Petrol bombs and gunshots as taxi war erupts in Sandton South Africa
  2. Transnet CEO met Gupta ally in Dubai South Africa
  3. New demerit system will 'milk motorists' South Africa
  4. TB vaccine safety doubts Sci-Tech
  5. 'Reed dancers will be kept safe' South Africa

Latest Videos

Uber driver fears for his life after two Uber cars were petrol-bombed
Crooked cops must go to jail, says deputy minister of police
X