Uber drivers call on government to do more to protect them

"We have tried to engage all the parties and work hand in hand‚ but no one is responding‚" he said. "What happened in Sandton last night (Thursday) is really sad. [But] there are thousands of driver-partners and we cannot control everyone‚" he said.

"We are the ones that are in danger. We are the ones receiving the beatings‚" he said.

Elain Jack‚ precinct manager for Sandton Central Management District‚ said they would put pressure on the police and government to address the problem.

" The only thing we can do as the private sector is push and put pressure‚” and have held discussions with the police and JMPD about increasing their presence and monitoring the area."

Uber South Africa confirmed that one of the cars torched on Thursday night was registered on their platform and they had been in contact with the driver‚ who had not been seriously injured.