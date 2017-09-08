A gang of men descended on two Uber drivers in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday evening‚ petrol-bombing their cars and firing shots‚ in what appeared to be part of the ongoing dispute between Uber and meter taxi drivers.

The drivers managed to escape but the cars were engulfed by flames.

The Times reporter Graeme Hosken was on the scene minutes after the Uber cars were set ablaze and reported that multiple gunshots were fired.

One Uber driver affected was too shocked to speak.

Another said: “They didn’t say anything. They just pulled him out of the car‚ they were carrying guns‚ and then they burned the car. He ran for his safety.”