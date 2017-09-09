City Power says it is on track to begin restoring the electricity supply to customers who are affected by the power interruption in the Johannesburg City Centre.

“The technical team which worked throughout the night‚ is currently testing equipment and cables that have been installed to replace those that were stolen‚ damaged or burned during the cable theft incident‚” City Power spokesperson Sol Masolo said on Saturday.

“Our teams remain committed to work throughout the day‚ and if needs be‚ throughout the night and the entire weekend‚ until the last customer is switched back on‚” he added.

Large sections of the inner city have been without power since last Sunday owing to a fire in an underground tunnel caused by cable theft.

“City Power once more apologizes to all affected customers and requests their patience‚ while it continues with its work‚” Masolo said.