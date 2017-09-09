But while they await the outcome‚ the three authorities are adamant that not a single rand "erroneously" given to Mani came from public coffers.

"The three parties would like to confirm to the South African public that no public funds were lost in the unfortunate process that led to the R14-million error and the R818‚000 that was subsequently misappropriated by the student. Preliminary investigations by the service provider have established that these funds belonged to the university‚ and not NSFAS‚ as initially believed‚" said the statement.

The three bodies also claimed that IntelliMali has reimbursed the university for the R818‚000 spent by Mani. This cash came from "its own company finances".