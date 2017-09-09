All stories‚ languages and authors matter. This is according to the WritePublishRead initiative launched by Via Africa in partnership with the NFR Chair in African Languages and others.

On Friday during the South African Book Fair in Newtown‚ Johannesburg‚ the group launched a self-publish starter kit that encourages authors who have not yet been published to do so online.

"Imagine a scenario where it is easy to get published. Where we have a multitude of authors in a community who can promote their stories to the people around them. Imagine everyone in the community could have easy access to those stories without having to pay an arm and a leg. Imagine how this localised momentum could inspire more people to write and in return more people to read‚" said Christina Watson‚ CEO of Via Afrikfa.

Through WritePublishRead‚ any person can learn how to write and how to publish their fiction texts digitally for everyone to read if they have access to a phone or any other digital device‚ no matter where they are in the world.