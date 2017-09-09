Self-publish starter kit to promote new authors and SA languages
All stories‚ languages and authors matter. This is according to the WritePublishRead initiative launched by Via Africa in partnership with the NFR Chair in African Languages and others.
On Friday during the South African Book Fair in Newtown‚ Johannesburg‚ the group launched a self-publish starter kit that encourages authors who have not yet been published to do so online.
"Imagine a scenario where it is easy to get published. Where we have a multitude of authors in a community who can promote their stories to the people around them. Imagine everyone in the community could have easy access to those stories without having to pay an arm and a leg. Imagine how this localised momentum could inspire more people to write and in return more people to read‚" said Christina Watson‚ CEO of Via Afrikfa.
Through WritePublishRead‚ any person can learn how to write and how to publish their fiction texts digitally for everyone to read if they have access to a phone or any other digital device‚ no matter where they are in the world.
If the author is writing in a previously under-published language (IsiNdebele‚ Sepedi‚ Sesotho‚ Setswana‚ SiSwati‚ Xitsonga‚ Tshivenda‚ IsiZulu‚ IsiXhosa‚ First Nation Languages)‚ and if the author has never published a book before‚ there is an additional WritePublishRead option available.
"Based on the order of submissions received we will select 46 manuscripts‚ across all previously under-published languages‚ and provide special assistance in helping the authors to self-publish their work. Based on the percentage of home language speakers in South Africa‚ this will be done annually‚" Watson explained.
Submissions for manuscripts open from March 1 to 7 2018‚ digitally on the WritePublishRead website.
"The author will retain his or her copyright‚ 85℅ of their royalties and won't be required to pay anything for the course of the publishing and learning‚" Watson said.
The 2016 national survey into the reading and book reading behaviour of adult South Africans has shown that only 14% of South Africans read regularly. This includes reading newspapers‚ magazines‚ and books‚ in print and digital format.
