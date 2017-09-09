Three killed in head-on collision near Sasolburg

Three people have been killed and five others have sustained severe to minor injuries in a head-on collision between two cars on the R57 near Sasolburg on Saturday afternoon.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said both drivers were still trapped inside their vehicles when paramedics arrived on the scene at about 2.30pm.

“Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do to save the two women and a 14-year-old front seat passenger‚ and they were declared dead on the scene.

“Among the five others injured was a baby believed to be 14 months old. The baby sustained minor injuries and was transported to Mediclinic Emfuleni for further medical care‚” Siddall said.

She said two people who were in a critical condition were airlifted to nearby hospitals by the ER24 and One Plan Medical helicopters.

“The two other patients who sustained moderate injuries were transported to hospital by other emergency services on scene.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are not yet known to our paramedics but authorities were on scene for further investigations‚” Siddall said.