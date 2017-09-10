Freedom Charter means nothing for Kliptown residents
Sixty-two years after the Freedom Charter was adopted in Kliptown to ensure equality‚ dignity and freedom for all South Africans the historic township resembles a filthy slum.
The charter said “all people shall have the right to live where they choose‚ to be housed and to bring up their families in comfort and security”.
Yet sadly‚ the wishes inked in the charter have not materialised for all in this dusty community near Johannesburg.
Corrugated zinc shacks‚ rocky roads polluted by sewage‚ badly serviced communal toilets and taps are part of life here — a site of increasing housing protests.
Residents recently vandalised part of Walter Sisulu Square‚ demanding transparency in the allocation of homes. Protesters accuse housing department officials of corruption and sidelining those who applied for houses in 1996.
Partially-blind Matsatsi Makgetha is one of many sent letters saying their homes would be issued soon‚ but the 65-year-old has lost faith in the system.
“They have forgotten about us. I applied for a house in 1996. All I have received is letters ....I arrived in Kliptown in the late 70s. I have been living in this shack all these years‚” said a bed-ridden Makgetha.
She shares a single room with her unemployed daughter and five grandchildren. She receives medical care at Saint John’s Eye Hospital in Diepkloof. The family survive on her pension and grandchildren’s grants.
“Life is very difficult for us. I am even ashamed to tell people that I live in Kliptown. We don’t have proper roads and the sanitation system is bad‚” said Makgetha’s daughter‚ Bokang.
Rental flats have been built opposite Walter Sisulu Square and rent-to-own apartments are available along the Pimville golf course. Klipspruit‚ Lehae‚ Lefhereng and Fredclark have a number of homes given to Kliptown residents.
But many claim these recent developments have mainly benefitted a few.
“Majority of people in Kliptown are unemployed‚ how can they afford to live in these rental flats‚" said Thulani Madondo‚ co-founder of Kliptown Youth Program which provides two daily meals to 460 children.
Madondo is a recipient of the 2012 CNN Top 10 Heroes Award. He believes the challenges facing Kliptown can be resolved through increased skills development programmes and job opportunities for the youth.
“A lot of people are frustrated by this housing issue. It is very painful for some of us to even go to the Freedom Charter Tower (at the Walter Sisulu Square) because what is written there does not apply to us‚” he said.
The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements said more than 5‚000 RDP houses had been provided to Kliptown residents. More will be rolled out soon.
Spokesman Keith Khoza said: “Gauteng has over 600‚000 approved RDP applicants on the waiting list. Those who applied in 1996 have been given priority in the waiting lists. The challenge is the shifting target in the demand for houses.
"The increasing number of people moving into the province places a huge burden on the resources but we are attending to these challenges‚” said Khoza.
Khoza denounced violent acts carried out by those demanding houses.
“People have a right to protest but they must do it within the law‚” he said.
Kliptown ward 19 councillor Pam Sibanyoni said another piece of land has been indentified in Klipspruit that will have 2‚500 RDP homes that will eventually be given to applicants from Kliptown.
“It is unfair to say the people of Kliptown have been neglected. Many have been allocated in Pimville Zone 9‚ Klipspruit and Lefhereng. More will be allocated in the upcoming Klipspruit project‚” said Sibanyoni.
