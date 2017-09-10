South Africa

Freedom Charter means nothing for Kliptown residents

10 September 2017 - 15:45 By Bafana Nzimande
Neighbours help Thembakazi Vanqase, right, to salvage clothes from her flooded shack in an informal settlement near Kliptown, Soweto. Vanqase lost many of her possessions when the Klipspruit river burst its banks following heavy rain.
Neighbours help Thembakazi Vanqase, right, to salvage clothes from her flooded shack in an informal settlement near Kliptown, Soweto. Vanqase lost many of her possessions when the Klipspruit river burst its banks following heavy rain.
Image: JAMES OATWAY

Sixty-two years after the Freedom Charter was adopted in Kliptown to ensure equality‚ dignity and freedom for all South Africans the historic township resembles a filthy slum.

The charter said “all people shall have the right to live where they choose‚ to be housed and to bring up their families in comfort and security”.

Yet sadly‚ the wishes inked in the charter have not materialised for all in this dusty community near Johannesburg.

Corrugated zinc shacks‚ rocky roads polluted by sewage‚ badly serviced communal toilets and taps are part of life here — a site of increasing housing protests.

Residents recently vandalised part of Walter Sisulu Square‚ demanding transparency in the allocation of homes. Protesters accuse housing department officials of corruption and sidelining those who applied for houses in 1996.

KPMG’s fingerprints all over the Gupta empire

KPMG’s fingerprints are all over the Gupta empire and its controversial deals dating back to 2008‚ TimesLIVE and BusinessLIVE can reveal‚ as an ...
Business
2 hours ago

Partially-blind Matsatsi Makgetha is one of many sent letters saying their homes would be issued soon‚ but the 65-year-old has lost faith in the system.

“They have forgotten about us. I applied for a house in 1996. All I have received is letters ....I arrived in Kliptown in the late 70s. I have been living in this shack all these years‚” said a bed-ridden Makgetha.

She shares a single room with her unemployed daughter and five grandchildren. She receives medical care at Saint John’s Eye Hospital in Diepkloof. The family survive on her pension and grandchildren’s grants.

“Life is very difficult for us. I am even ashamed to tell people that I live in Kliptown. We don’t have proper roads and the sanitation system is bad‚” said Makgetha’s daughter‚ Bokang.

Rental flats have been built opposite Walter Sisulu Square and rent-to-own apartments are available along the Pimville golf course. Klipspruit‚ Lehae‚ Lefhereng and Fredclark have a number of homes given to Kliptown residents.

But many claim these recent developments have mainly benefitted a few.

DA: Gigaba wants to bypass tender laws in R70-billion contracts with Chinese

The Democratic Alliance wants Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to assure Parliament and the South African public that two mega-contracts between ...
Politics
3 hours ago

“Majority of people in Kliptown are unemployed‚ how can they afford to live in these rental flats‚" said Thulani Madondo‚ co-founder of Kliptown Youth Program which provides two daily meals to 460 children.

Madondo is a recipient of the 2012 CNN Top 10 Heroes Award. He believes the challenges facing Kliptown can be resolved through increased skills development programmes and job opportunities for the youth.

“A lot of people are frustrated by this housing issue. It is very painful for some of us to even go to the Freedom Charter Tower (at the Walter Sisulu Square) because what is written there does not apply to us‚” he said.

The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements said more than 5‚000 RDP houses had been provided to Kliptown residents. More will be rolled out soon.

Makhosi Khoza unbothered about disciplinary hearing outcome

ANC MP Makhosi Khoza‚ who faces a disciplinary hearing on Sunday for not toeing the party line‚ is unbothered about the outcome.
Politics
3 hours ago

Spokesman Keith Khoza said: “Gauteng has over 600‚000 approved RDP applicants on the waiting list. Those who applied in 1996 have been given priority in the waiting lists. The challenge is the shifting target in the demand for houses.

"The increasing number of people moving into the province places a huge burden on the resources but we are attending to these challenges‚” said Khoza.

Khoza denounced violent acts carried out by those demanding houses.

“People have a right to protest but they must do it within the law‚” he said.

Kliptown ward 19 councillor Pam Sibanyoni said another piece of land has been indentified in Klipspruit that will have 2‚500 RDP homes that will eventually be given to applicants from Kliptown.

“It is unfair to say the people of Kliptown have been neglected. Many have been allocated in Pimville Zone 9‚ Klipspruit and Lefhereng. More will be allocated in the upcoming Klipspruit project‚” said Sibanyoni.

 

Most read

  1. On average 18 men take their own lives each day in SA South Africa
  2. Your chances of winning the lottery now slimmer South Africa
  3. Freedom Charter means nothing for Kliptown residents South Africa
  4. House break-ins a major headache for Joburgers South Africa
  5. Security guard shot in attempted robbery at shopping mall South Africa

Latest Videos

VAYA Trailer | Festival 2016
Explainer: Bank of Baroda vs The Gupta’s
X