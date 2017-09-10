Sixty-two years after the Freedom Charter was adopted in Kliptown to ensure equality‚ dignity and freedom for all South Africans the historic township resembles a filthy slum.

The charter said “all people shall have the right to live where they choose‚ to be housed and to bring up their families in comfort and security”.

Yet sadly‚ the wishes inked in the charter have not materialised for all in this dusty community near Johannesburg.

Corrugated zinc shacks‚ rocky roads polluted by sewage‚ badly serviced communal toilets and taps are part of life here — a site of increasing housing protests.

Residents recently vandalised part of Walter Sisulu Square‚ demanding transparency in the allocation of homes. Protesters accuse housing department officials of corruption and sidelining those who applied for houses in 1996.