A man was killed and two people were critically injured when a police vehicle and another vehicle collided on the N8 in Thaba Nchu in the Free State on Saturday night‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said the driver of one of the vehicles‚ an Audi‚ had been ejected from his vehicle on impact.

“Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do to save the man's life and he was declared dead on the scene‚” she said.

“The passenger in the Audi was in a critical condition and was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

“The driver of a police car sustained severe injuries and was also transported to hospital‚” Siddall added.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are not yet known to our paramedics but authorities were on scene for further investigations.”