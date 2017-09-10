South Africa

One killed‚ two critical after collision near Thaba Nchu

10 September 2017 - 10:35 By Timeslive
Two vehicles collided on the N8 in Thaba Nchu in the Free State last night.
Two vehicles collided on the N8 in Thaba Nchu in the Free State last night.
Image: Facebook/ER24

A man was killed and two people were critically injured when a police vehicle and another vehicle collided on the N8 in Thaba Nchu in the Free State on Saturday night‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said the driver of one of the vehicles‚ an Audi‚ had been ejected from his vehicle on impact.

“Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do to save the man's life and he was declared dead on the scene‚” she said.

“The passenger in the Audi was in a critical condition and was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

“The driver of a police car sustained severe injuries and was also transported to hospital‚” Siddall added.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are not yet known to our paramedics but authorities were on scene for further investigations.”

READ MORE

Father's heartache as Michaelhouse remembers bus crash victim ‘Big T’

Thabo Dloti trembled as he delivered a tearful eulogy to his son‚ Themba‚ on Friday afternoon.
News
1 day ago

10 learners died in KZN collisions in 2017‚ 113 injured

At least 10 learners have died and 113 have been injured in taxi and bakkie collisions in KwaZulu-Natal this year‚ according to rights group Equal ...
News
2 days ago

At least 17 in hospital after taxi hits tavern

At least 17 people were hospitalised after a taxi crashed into a pillar of a building in Orange Grove‚ Johannesburg‚ on Wednesday morning.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. FutureSA: Businesses and individuals guilty of state capture must be punished South Africa
  2. Make every day a Sunday with the Sunday Times's new digital day pass News
  3. One killed‚ two critical after collision near Thaba Nchu South Africa
  4. Nine-year-old boy shot dead‚ three other people wounded in attack South Africa
  5. Three killed in head-on collision near Sasolburg South Africa

Latest Videos

VAYA Trailer | Festival 2016
Explainer: Bank of Baroda vs The Gupta’s
X