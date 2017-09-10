Timothy Ray Brown — the only known person to be cured of HIV — thought a cure was science fiction when his doctor raised the idea a decade ago.

Now‚ softly-spoken Brown is the poster guy for defeating HIV and is speaking at the SA Immunology Conference in Gordon's Bay‚ Cape Town‚ on Monday in support of cure research.

“I don’t want to be the only one cured of HIV‚ it is a very lonely place‚” said the man known initially as the "Berlin Patient" after where he was treated.

The life-threatening treatments he got for leukaemia‚ which also eliminated HIV in his body‚ are too risky to test on other people with HIV but his case demonstrated that a cure is possible.

“When I met Annie Lennox I said: ‘Hi‚ I’m Timothy Ray Brown’ and she said: ‘I know who you are. I know everything about you’‚” said the American‚ who has been photographed with Hollywood actress Sharon Stone and met Harry Belafonte.