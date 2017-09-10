Power was restored to 40% of the areas affected by a power disruption in the Johannesburg City centre on Saturday‚ City Power said.

City Power spokesman Sol Masolo said technicians had worked throughout Saturday night and were continuing on Sunday morning with efforts to restore power to the remainder of the areas still affected.

“We are on schedule and are currently testing the installed cables and other equipment. This is a necessary and critical step which must take place before any of the newly installed equipment is energized‚” Masolo said.

“We remain fully committed to work throughout the weekend (day and night)‚ until the last customer in Johannesburg CBD is switched back on‚” he added.

Large sections of the inner city were plunged into darkness last Sunday owing to a fire in an underground tunnel caused by cable theft. The areas still affected by loss of electricity are:

- Section of Selby - Commissioner Street - Fox Street - Main Street - Marshall Street - Anderson Street - Albert Street - End Street - Nugget Street - Mooi Street - Von Wielligh Street - Von Brandis Street and surrounds

City Power once again apologised to all affected customers and requested their patience‚ while it continues with its work.