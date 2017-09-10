Your chances of hitting the jackpot and becoming rich overnight just got slimmer — one in 20 million‚ to be precise.

That’s because from July 31‚ the national lottery operator increased the number of balls from 49 to 52 — a change which one number crunching expert says has made winning tougher.

“Under the [older] system ‚ there [were] 13‚983‚816 possible lottery tickets thus the probability of winning the jackpot [was] 1/13‚983‚816 — so roughly 1 in 14 million — since only one of these tickets would match all the numbers‚” said Mark Dowdeswell‚ a mathematical statistics lecturer at Wits University.

“If the only change is to increase from 49 to 52 balls then there are 20‚358‚520 possible lottery tickets and the probability of winning the jackpot is 1/20‚358‚520 — roughly 1 in 20 million‚” he said.