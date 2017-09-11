South Africa

Alleged cannibal in ICU after being shot by cops

11 September 2017 - 15:23 By Lulamile Feni
SAPS Police Tape

An Eastern Cape man who allegedly kidnapped‚ killed and ate the flesh of a woman is now fighting for his life in a hospital’s intensive care unit.

The 23-year-old man was admitted to Nelson Mandela Hospital in Mthatha after police who responded to the murder scene shot and wounded him while trying to stop him from allegedly eating Thembisa Masumpa’s flesh and arrest him.

He was shot in right arm‚ leg and abdomen.

The cannibalism incident‚ the second one in the Eastern Cape this year‚ happened in KwaBhaca – formerly Mount Frere – on Saturday.

The mother of the alleged killer and cannibal broke down as she tried to speak to DispatchLIVE about her son.

"I never raised a son like this. I never imagined this‚” the distraught mother said in tears‚ before requesting the media to give the family time to deal with the incident.

Earlier this year in Port St Johns‚ a man slaughtered‚ like a sacrificial lamb‚ his five-year-old nephew‚ ate his heart and brains and drank his blood. The uncle was arrested.

