Protesting fishermen used rope to barricade themselves in the foyer of a government building in Cape Town on Monday to draw attention to their grievances.

The group of about 60‚ mostly from fishing communities in the southern peninsula‚ tied the front door entrance of the Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries closed‚ insisting on a meeting with DAFF Minister Senzeni Zokwana.

Protesters shouted and slammed their fists against a metal detector at the front reception‚ prompting security personnel to intervene.

The group dispersed after handing over a memorandum to department officials in the absence of the minister‚ who is currently in China. A follow-up meeting with the minister has been scheduled for next week.

Several protesters said fishing communities were struggling to survive due to DAFF's recent fishing quota allocations‚ which they claimed favoured large companies at the expense of new entrants.